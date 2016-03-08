Official: Juve register €50m loss - Less revenue and increased costs

In a statement on their website, Juventus have revealed the numbers behind the first half of the 2019/20 season, following a Board of Directors meeting where the budget was approved. For the Bianconeri, it's quite the difference from the same period last season.

As seen in the document, they made a €7.5m profit in the first half of the 2018/19 season. However, due to declining revenues and increased management costs, this season's result wasn't as good for the Turin side. In fact, it was closed at a loss of €50.3m.

The overall revenue fell from €330.2m to €322.2m, while the operating costs rose from €226.8 to €260.9m. In addition to this, there was also an increase of €13m with regards to amortisation. In other words, the negative result mainly derives from higher costs.

This evening, the Bianconeri will take on SPAL away from home, hoping to extend their stay at the top of the standings.