Official: Juve's Champions League squad; No Spinazzola, Kean on B list
03 September at 19:40
Just a few minutes ago, Juventus released their squad for this season's Champions League group stage, in which Leonardo Spinazzola won't take part.
The Bianconeri will face Manchester United, Valencia and Young Boys in the group. Down below is the full list, which sees Spinazzola excluded and Moise Keen added on the B list.
Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio
Defenders: De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Barzagli, Alex Sandro, Bonucci, Rugani, Cancelo.
Midfielders: Pjanic, Khedira, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Emre Can, Bentancur, Bernardechi.
Attackers: Ronaldo, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Mandzukic, Kean (B list).
Juventus submit their squad list for the 2018/19 @ChampionsLeague group stage
