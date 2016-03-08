Just a few minutes ago, Juventus released their squad for this season's Champions League group stage, in which Leonardo Spinazzola won't take part.

The Bianconeri will face Manchester United, Valencia and Young Boys in the group. Down below is the full list, which sees Spinazzola excluded and Moise Keen added on the B list.

Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio

Defenders: De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Barzagli, Alex Sandro, Bonucci, Rugani, Cancelo.​

Midfielders: P janic, Khedira, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Emre Can, Bentancur, Bernardechi.

Attackers: Ronaldo, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Mandzukic, Kean (B list).