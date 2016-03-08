Official: Juve, Sarri is back in training
04 September at 19:30Maurizio Sarri is once again leading the show at Continassa. The Juventus manager, as communicated by the club with an official update, partially led today's training session.
Following the clash with Napoli, the players were granted a three-day break, while those called up for international duty headed to their respective national camp. This afternoon, as Juve write, training resumed at Continassa.
As further revealed by the update, Gonzalo Higuain and Douglas Costa were absent today as the two took advantage of an additional two days off granted by the Juventus manager.
Tomorrow, another training session will take part in the afternoon, and Sarri will be there once again. The former Chelsea man is recovering from pneumonia, which kept him out for the first two games of the season.
Since the international break is underway, there will be no Serie A games this weekend. Instead, the Bianconeri's next game will be against Fiorentina next weekend.
