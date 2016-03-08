OFFICIAL: Juve sell Han to Al-Duhail, the details

Welcome to the club

Han Kwang-Son says goodbye to Juventus : Al-Duhail has officially announced that it has purchased the 'Korean striker born in the year 1998'.Han has just joined up with two other former bianconeri, Medhi Benatia and Mario Mandzukic , the latter moving to the Qatari club in the final stages of 2019.The announcement was made via the Official Al-Duhail Twitter account: