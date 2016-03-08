OFFICIAL: Juve sell Han to Al-Duhail, the details
08 January at 20:15Han Kwang-Son says goodbye to Juventus : Al-Duhail has officially announced that it has purchased the 'Korean striker born in the year 1998'.
Han has just joined up with two other former bianconeri, Medhi Benatia and Mario Mandzukic , the latter moving to the Qatari club in the final stages of 2019.
The announcement was made via the Official Al-Duhail Twitter account:
Welcome to the club
Anthony Privetera
