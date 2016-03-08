Official: Juve to earn €25 million more from shirt sponsor
24 October at 12:15The statement which was anticipates before the shareholders meeting scheduled for Thursday has arrived as Italian Serie A giants Juventus have formalized the renewal with an increase in the commercial partnership that binds the Turin-based club with the car brand Jeep.
The logo of the brand will continue to appear on the front of the Juventus jersey and as confirmed by the official press release, the Old Lady is set to earn €25 million more in terms of revenue for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons for the sponsorship because of excellent results on and off the pitch.
The increase in revenue will take the annual deal between Juve and Jeep to €42 million. The revenue will be a big boost for the club who are already planning a blockbuster signing in the summer of 2020.
The press release also stated that both Juve and Jeep have already started negotiations for the renewal of the current agreement which expires in 2021.
