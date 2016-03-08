Official: Juventus' Alex Sandro returns to squad training, Rabiot still out

Juventus have officially announced today that full back Alex Sandro has returned to squad training whilst French midfielder Adrien Rabiot is continuing his personalised training sessions away from the group.The Bianconeri are preparing for their league game against Sassuolo on Sunday, where the 28-year-old Brazilian full back may make his return. Alex Sandro has suffered from slight adductor problems and was forced to miss the Bianconeri’s last two games, against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League earlier this week and their league clash against Atalanta last weekend.Rabiot has also been suffering from adductor issues, although he isn’t expected to line up against the Neroverdi on Sunday. The 24-year-old Frenchman has struggled to find consistent playing time for the Turin based club so far this season. He has made nine appearances across all competitions but has failed to provide a single goal or assist. He has also only played the full 90 minutes of a game twice.Apollo Heyes