OFFICIAL: Juventus and Inter dealt blow as Fiorentina announce Chiesa stay

03 June at 15:55
Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan have been dealt a blow in their chase for Federico Chiesa as Fiorentina have announced that the Italian will stay a La Viola player in the summer.

In a statement that the club published on its official website, Fiorentina said: "We read continuous news spread by others about the future of the Church and where the next championship will play.

"The current ownership would like to point out that Federico is a Fiorentina player tied to the Company by a long contract and therefore, as far as it concerns us, Chiesa next year will play in Florence and must be the symbol player for the team that will be formed at ACF Fiorentina."

 

