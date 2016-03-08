Official: Juventus announce Sarri arrival as Chelsea terminate contract

After it was revealed this morning that Gianfranco Zola will be leaving the Chelsea crew, Sarri's departure was only a matter of time. Now, after weeks of rumours, the official announcements have finally arrived, with the former Napoli man ready to join Juventus.

"Maurizio Sarri is leaving Chelsea Football Club to return to Italy and become manager of Juventus. The two clubs have reached an agreement for the early termination of Sarri’s contract with Chelsea FC which had two years left to run and is ending at his request," Chelsea's statement read.

"The Tuscan coach has joined the Bianconeri after a year in England with Chelsea, penning in a three-year contract," Juventus' statement read.