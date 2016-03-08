Official: Juventus announce Sarri arrival as Chelsea terminate contract

16 June at 15:15
Just a few minutes ago, on their respective official website, Chelsea and Juventus announced the departure of manager Maurizio Sarri from London, as well as his new destination in the Bianconeri. 
 
After it was revealed this morning that Gianfranco Zola will be leaving the Chelsea crew, Sarri's departure was only a matter of time. Now, after weeks of rumours, the official announcements have finally arrived, with the former Napoli man ready to join Juventus.
 
"Maurizio Sarri is leaving Chelsea Football Club to return to Italy and become manager of Juventus. The two clubs have reached an agreement for the early termination of Sarri’s contract with Chelsea FC which had two years left to run and is ending at his request," Chelsea's statement read.
 
"The Tuscan coach has joined the Bianconeri after a year in England with Chelsea, penning in a three-year contract," Juventus' statement read. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.