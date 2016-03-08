Official: Juventus announce successful surgery for Chiellini

Juventus have officially announced today that the required knee surgery on 35-year-old Italian skipper Giorgio Chiellini was a success. The player required the surgery after tearing his ACL in training after the squad’s victory over Parma and was seen in crutches consoling Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly following the Bianconeri’s triumph over the Neapolitan side last week.The operation was performed at the Hochrum clinic in Innsbruck by Professor Christian Fink, with Juventus’ team doctor Dr. Tzouroudis present. There will be a 6 month recovery period for the captain.Apollo Heyes