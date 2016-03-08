Official: Juventus announce the signing of Kulusevski - the details
02 January at 21:45After completing his medical for the club without any issues earlier today, Dejan Kulusevski is now officially a Juventus player. The Swedish youngster has had a smashing start to the season, becoming a key man for an impressive Parma side.
As a result of this, it doesn't come as a surprise that Atalanta - who own the player - decided to cash in on the 19-year-old, ready to reinvest in new talent as they have always done. Given the price tag, which landed at €35m plus €9m in bonuses, you can't blame them.
Kulusevski, meanwhile, has signed a five-year contract with the Bianconeri. However, he will remain on loan at Parma until the end of the season, as the Gialloblu aren't willing to send their star away yet. This was confirmed by Juventus' official statement this evening.
"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that the agreement with Atalanta B.C. S.p.A. for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Dejan Kulusevski has been finalized for consideration of € 35 million payable in five financial years. The purchase value may increase of maximum € 9 million on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract.
"Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2024. At the same time, Juventus has reached an agreement with Parma Calcio 1913 S.r.l. for the free loan until 30 June 2020 of the registration rights of the same player," the statement read.
