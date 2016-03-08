Official: Juventus-Atalanta moved to 20:30, AC Milan fans protest

The Juventus club had asked the League to play in the evening for the celebrations of the Scudetto that will take place after the game, as it is the last played by the Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium this season.



A decision, however, which has started the social protest of many Milan fans. Gattuso's team, rivals of Atalanta for qualifying for the next Champions League, will play at 6.00pm and would've thus known the result of the Atalanta game when entering the pitch, which has now changed.

The decision will, of course, stand and it will be up to Milan to secure their spot in the Champions League without knowing the extent of the help they will get from Juventus.

The move was expected, and now it is also official: Juventus-Atalanta, a game in the 37th matchday of Serie A, will be played on Sunday the 19th of May at 8.30pm and not at 3.00pm.