Juventus have confirmed the signing of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.The former Manchester United had drawn links with a move to the Old Lady over the last few days and reports had stated of a breakdown of relationship between Ronaldo and Los Blancos president Florentino Perez.The bianconeri though, have now confirmed that Ronaldo is a Juventus player he has put pen to paper on a four-year-deal.The Old Lady will pay a fee of about 100 million euros to the Los Blancos and the player will undergo his medical next week ahead of what will go down in history as one of the biggest transfers.Ronaldo is believed to be ready for a new challenge as Juventus president Andrea Agnelli met the Portuguese star in Greece earlier today.Here's the official announcement of the clubTurin, 10 July 2018 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that the agreement with Real Madrid Club De Fùtbol S.p.A. for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Dos Santos Aveiro Cristiano Ronaldo has been reached for a consideration of € 100 million payable in 2 financial years, in addition to the solidarity contribution provided by FIFA regulations and additional costs of € 12 million. Juventus and the player have signed a 4-year contract of employment until 30 June 2022.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)