Serie A giants Juventus have confirmed the signing of Spanish youngster Pablo Moreno from Barcelona.Moreno is currently 16, but despite that, he has scored over 200 times for the Barcelona youth teams already. He joined the club's academy five years ago from Granada and is considered to be one of the upcoming superstars of Spanish football.The Old Lady have now confirmed Moreno's arrival after Premier League giants Arsenal were linked with a move for the striker.The fee is said to be in the region of 700,000 euros and Juventus have also added a release clause of three million euros on the player's head and that is now activated since he is already 16.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)