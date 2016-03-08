Official: Juventus duo will return after international break

Serie A giants Juventus have confirmed as to when Danilo and Mattia de Sciglio will return to full fitness for the bianconeri this season.



Danilo injured his thigh against Brescia last night and came off within the first half and was replaced by Juan Cuadrado. He joins fellow right-back De Sciglio at the injury table as the Italian sustained an injury of his own during Juve's 4-3 win over Napoli three weeks ago.



Juve have now released a statement confirming Danilo's injury, its extent and when De Sciglio and the Brazilian will return to the first team.



The statement said: "The diagnostic tests performed this morning at J | Medical in Danilo showed a mild lesion of the biceps femoris of the left thigh.



"De Sciglio also underwent diagnostic tests that have not yet revealed a complete recovery. Both will be available again after the national break."