OFFICIAL: Juventus fined but Allegri will not be disqualified for Atletico clash
07 March at 17:15Juventus were under the scrutiny of UEFA after the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie; in which they were defeated 2-0 by Atletico Madrid. During the game, Juventus were accused of having delayed the resumption of the game, leading the Control Committee to decide upon a punishment for the Bianconeri.
It is official, Juventus have been fined €30,000 for their mistake; yet Massimiliano Allegri will not be disqualified for the match and will take to the bench as per usual.
Diego Simeone was also under fire after celebrating Jose Gimenez's goal against Juventus by grabbing his crotch in the direction of the fans; leading some to believe he should have been served a touchline ban. However, Atletico, like Juventus, have just been fined (€25,000) and both head coaches will be taking their usual places on the bench for the second leg of the tie.
