Official: Juventus have bid rejected for Iraqi starlet

After scoring two goals in four games for Iraq at the Asian Cup, Iraqi starlet Mohanad Ali became a target for a number of clubs, all serious about signing the 18-year-old Baghdad-born forward.Juventus were one of the clubs fascinated by the youngsters skills and lodged an official bid. However, Al-Shorta, Mohanad Ali's club, rejected all proposals; this was confirmed in a statement from the Iraqi club:"The club repeats that the offers received were not satisfactory for our ambitions. The administration discussed the proposals received in terms of utility for the player and for the club. The decision was made to keep the player until the end of the year to win the national title and Al-Shorta believes that Mohanad Ali will play an important role in fulfilling the fans' dreams. The official offers received came from the following clubs: Al-Ain (United Arab Emirates), Benfica (Portugal), Galatasaray (Turkey), Genk (Belgium), AEK Athens (Greece) and Juventus (Italy)."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.