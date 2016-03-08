Official: Juventus include Man City target in pre-season squad list

Juventus are ready to embark on their pre-season withdrawal, as Maurizio Sarri prepares for his first season in charge of the Turin-based club; after moving to the club from Chelsea to replace Massimiliano Allegri this summer.



Question marks have been raised over the future of Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo this summer, with the right-back having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City, as well as Bayern Munich, so far.



City have reportedly submitted a bid of over 50 million euros for the defender, who signed from Valencia last summer after a successful spell on loan with Inter Milan. However, since joining the Bianconeri, a mixed season has led to him possibly seeing the exit already.



Despite this, Cancelo has been included in Juventus' squad-list for the pre-season withdrawal and medical/fitness examinations.



Full squad is as follows:



Goalkeepers - Buffon, Perin, Pinsoglio, Szczesny

Defenders - Bonucci, Cancelo, Chiellini, Demiral, De Sciglio, Rugani.

Midfielders - Emre Can, Khedira, Pjanic, Rabiot, Ramsey.

Forwards- Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic, Pjaca



Matuidi and Ronaldo are absent from the list on the basis of extended holiday granted to them by Juventus.