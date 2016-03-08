Official: Juventus may be without Szczesny and Alex Sandro against Lazio

La Juve in campo al #JTC dopo la Samp. Le ultime dalla Continassa ⚽https://t.co/50hCuzP3Sr️ pic.twitter.com/91YCgTeTmy — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 19, 2019

Juventus may be without two of their defensive stars for the upcoming Supercoppa Italiana final against Lazio on the weekend, according to an official announcement from the club today.The report details how starting goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny didn’t take part in squad training today, following on from yesterday’s league win over Sampdoria. Instead he did personalised work in the gym and on the pitch, suggesting that he will be unavailable for the game against the Biancocelesti.Alex Sandro is also unlikely to face Lazio, the report continues, as he underwent physiotherapy alone in today’s training session.Apollo Heyes