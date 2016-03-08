Official: Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi forced to pull out from international duty

11 November at 16:00
Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has been forced to pull out of the French national team’s squad following a rib injury, according to the French federation’s official website.
 
The 32-year-old Frenchman suffered the injury against AC Milan yesterday, and today medical examinations have shown that the injury is serious enough to justify removing him from the squad for their next two games against Moldova and Albania.
 
The Juventus midfielder has been replaced by Arsenal midfielder Mateo Guendouzi.
 
Apollo Heyes

