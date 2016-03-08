Official: Juventus midfielder Khedira to undergo knee surgery, sidelined for 4 months

04 December at 20:15
Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has suffered a left knee injury and will have to undergo surgery, according to an official announcement by the Bianconeri today.
 
The report details how the 32-year-old German midfielder will have to undergo surgery in order to address the injury. The player is expected to make a fully recovery by early March, forcing coach Maurizio Sarri to deploy other options in the midfield role. He has made 17 appearances for Juventus so far this season, being a key part of Sarri’s tactical set up at the club.
 
