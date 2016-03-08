Official: Juventus midfielder Ramsey in doubt for clash against Lazio due to left thigh concerns

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has received even more day news today, as Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey is now in doubt for the Bianconeri’s league clash against Lazio on Saturday, according to an official announcement.The announcement details how the 28-year-old midfielder suffered a slight left thigh injury today in training, described as an overload to the flexors of his left thigh. The player will be evaluated day by day but is now in doubt for the Turin based club’s important meeting with the Biancocelesti on Saturday night.Apollo Heyes