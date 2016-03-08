Official: Juventus reach new agreement with Sampdoria for Audero, the details
30 January at 10:20Emil Audero has been performing very well this season at Sampdoria and the Ligurians have thus been expressing interest in prolonging the player's adventure at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, where he was set to stay on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy at the end of the season in favour of Marco Giampaolo's team.
The interest resulted in a positive outcome for Sampdoria, who have modified their agreement with the Bianconeri, as reported on the official website of the Italian champions:
"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that the agreement with U.C. Sampdoria S.p.A. for the loan, until 30 June 2019, with option and counter-option rights, regarding the registration rights of the player Emil Audero Mulyadi has been modified," the announcement said.
"According to the new agreement, Sampdoria will be obliged (instead of having the option right) to acquire the player on a permanent basis for a consideration of 20 million euros, to be paid in the following four financial years, if the same club will achieve given sport results in the course of the 2018/19 financial year. In consideration of the obligation assumed by Sampdoria, Juventus have waived its counter-option right granted by the previous agreement," it added.
Go to comments