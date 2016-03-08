Official: Juventus register 95% season ticket renewals

11 July at 19:45
Juventus have officially announced that, in line with last season, 95% of their season tickets have been renewed. However, the twist this year is that the club will offer no many for sale, increasing the amount of tickets on offer for individual matches; in a statement published through their official social media channels.
 

