Official: Juventus register 95% season ticket renewals

Più biglietti per i tifosi all'#AllianzStadium! La Campagna Abbonamenti si chiude con il 95% di rinnovi. Non ne verranno venduti di nuovi, per aumentare la disponibilità di tagliandi per le singole partite — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 11, 2019

Juventus have officially announced that, in line with last season, 95% of their season tickets have been renewed. However, the twist this year is that the club will offer no many for sale, increasing the amount of tickets on offer for individual matches; in a statement published through their official social media channels.