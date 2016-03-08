"In a meeting chaired by club president Andrea Agnelli, the Juventus Football Club S.p.A board of directors today approved the draft financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2018. "The Board of Directors has approved the draft financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2018, reporting a loss of € 19.2 million which will be covered by use of the Share Premium Reserve. The Shareholders’ OGM is called on 25 October 2018 at the Allianz Stadium," the statement concluded

In summary, the 2017/18 year was quite different in relation to the previous one, as Juventus then had a profit of €42.6m. This has resulted in a negative change of €61.8m, which is mostly due to fewer revenues and higher amortizations.

The shareholders' equity is now equal to €72m, a decrease compared to the previous worth of €93.8 one year ago.