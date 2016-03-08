



"Juventus announces the return of Juventus to Leonardo Bonucci, as part of the operation that also involves players Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara," the statement read. The move back to Turin comes about a year after Bonucci had left the club to join the Rossoneri for a fee of 40 million euros. Now he's expected to take a significant pay cut, going from €7.5m to €5.5m,

Juventus have now confirmed that they have resigned Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan.The deal doesn't just see Bonucci move to the Old Lady, Gonzalo Higuain has moved to AC Milan on a loan deal as part of the deal with an option for the Rossoneri to sign him on a permanent basis. Not just that, but Milan have also signed Mattia Caldara on a permanent basis in exchange for Bonucci.Juventus confirmed the deal on Twitter and on the official website.