Official: Juventus sign Caceres

29 January at 14:45
Juventus have announced the signing of Lazio defender Martin Caceres. The Uruguay defender underwent his medical tests on Saturday and a few minutes ago the Old Lady confirmed his signing.

This is the club's official statement:

"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that the agreement with S.S. Lazio S.p.A. for the temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2019, of the registration rights of the player Jose Martin Caceres Silva has been finalized for a consideration of € 0.6 million, to be paid in the current financial year". 

 

