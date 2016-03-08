OFFICIAL: Juventus sign Han Kwang Song

02 September at 16:45
Juventus have now announced the signing of Cagliari youngster Han Kwang Song.

The North Korean youngster, who was on the radar of Juve and even Tottenham and Liverpool has now officially signed for the bianconeri after he was in Turin at the weekend.

 
Juve announced that he will join the club's Under-23s squad.

