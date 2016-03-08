OFFICIAL: Juventus sign Joao Cancelo from Valencia
27 June at 21:45Good news for Juventus fans; the signing of Joao Cancelo has been confirmed by the club.
The fee amounts to €40.4 million, payable in instalments over the next three years and Valencia appear happy with the figure received.
Cancelo has signed a 5-year contract with the Italian champions and Juventus fans will be excited to see how their new man does in Turin next season.
Inter Milan had Cancelo on loan for the 2nd half of the last season and he impressed; with Inter disappointed they were not able to complete a permanent deal for the right-back.
For more news and rumours, visit our homepage.
UFFICIALE! João #Cancelo è bianconero!— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) June 27, 2018
https://t.co/jqspRjVJ07#WelcomeToJU pic.twitter.com/mC2t4iJ8Bj
Go to comments