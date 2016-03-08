Official: Juventus sign Romero from Genoa

Juventus have signed the Argentine defender, who will remain on loan with Genoa for the upcoming campaignThe Italian champions have reached an agreement with Genoa for the acquisition of Cristian Romero, with the player signing a contract with the Bianconeri until June 30, 2024.The 21-year-old will stay at Genoa on loan for next season.Juventus Football signed Cristian Gabriel Romero for a total of € 26 million payed over three financial years.The player signed a 5-year contract of until 30 June 2024.