Official: Juventus sign Romero from Genoa

12 July at 20:15
Juventus have signed the Argentine defender, who will remain on loan with Genoa for the upcoming campaign
 
The Italian champions have reached an agreement with Genoa for the acquisition of Cristian Romero, with the player signing a contract with the Bianconeri until June 30, 2024.
 
The 21-year-old will stay at Genoa on loan for next season.
 
Juventus Football signed Cristian Gabriel Romero for a total of € 26 million payed over three financial years.
 
The player signed a 5-year contract of until 30 June 2024.
 
 

