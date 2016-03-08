OFFICIAL: Juventus squad for Champions League clash

Juventus boss Max Allegri has named his squad for the last-16 stage of the Champions League. As the Italian tactician revealed. Sami Khedira has not been called up for tomorrow's clash. Douglas Costa is also out of action.



Here's the full squad list:



1 Szczesny

2 De Sciglio

3 Chiellini

4 Caceres

5 Pjanic

7 Ronaldo

10 Dybala

12 Alex Sandro

14 Matuidi

15 Barzagli

17 Mandzukic

18 Kean

19 Bonucci

20 Cancelo

21 Pinsoglio

22 Perin

23 Emre Can

24 Rugani

30 Bentancur

33 Bernardeschi

37 Spinazzola