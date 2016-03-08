OFFICIAL: Juventus squad for Champions League clash

19 February at 19:35
Juventus boss Max Allegri has named his squad for the last-16 stage of the Champions League. As the Italian tactician revealed. Sami Khedira has not been called up for tomorrow's clash. Douglas Costa is also out of action.

Here's the full squad list:

1 Szczesny
2 De Sciglio
3 Chiellini
4 Caceres
5 Pjanic
7 Ronaldo
10 Dybala
12 Alex Sandro
14 Matuidi
15 Barzagli
17 Mandzukic
18 Kean
19 Bonucci
20 Cancelo
21 Pinsoglio
22 Perin
23 Emre Can
24 Rugani
30 Bentancur
33 Bernardeschi
37 Spinazzola

