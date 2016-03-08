Official: Juventus star Ronaldo missed today's training session

Squadra subito al lavoro al JTC per preparare #JuveParma — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 16, 2020

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo missed today’s training session, according to an official announcement by the Bianconeri today.The report details how the 34-year-old Portuguese forward, who is contracted to the club until 2022, is still suffering from persistent sinusitis. Tomorrow’s morning session will also likely be without the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who was forced to miss Juventus’ Coppa Italia victory over Udinese due to the illness. The player has made 23 appearances for the Turin based club so far this season.Apollo Heyes