Official – Juventus target Jordi Alba signs new contract with Barcelona

It has been expected for a while now, and today Juventus target Jordi Alba has finally put pen to paper to sign a new contract with Barcelona.The Catalan club have released a statement to confirm that the left back has signed a 5 year contract, with a monstrous release clause of €500m. The former Valencia full back signed for Barcelona in 2012, and has gone on to make 282 appearances for them, scoring 14 goals along the way.He has had a very successful time at the Nou Camp, and has won 17 trophies in the seven seasons he has been there. Juventus had expressed an interest in him previously, with his old contract set to expire in 2020, however despite appreciating the interest from the Bianconeri, he felt his career would be best served by staying in Barcelona.

