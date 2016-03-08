Official: Kalinic joins Atletico Madrid
09 August at 17:22AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic has joined Atletico Madrid, the La Liga giants have now confirmed.
The Croatian striker has signed a four-year-deal with the Colchoneros. The details of the operation have not been disclosed.
AC Milan signed Kalinic on a € 2 million loan deal last summer with the Rossoneri who had to make his move permanent for € 20 million.
Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Kalinic has joined the club on a permanent deal.
Nikola Kalinic will join our club on a permanent transfer from @acmilan. Welcome, Nikola!— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 9, 2018
AC Milan have thanked Kalinic with a statement on their website: "The Club thanks the player for his professionalism and commitment to AC Milan and wishes him the best in his new sporting stage and his career", AC Milan's announcement reads.
Kalinic has only managed six goals and as much assists in 41 appearances with AC Milan. The player was part of Croatia national team in the World Cup but he was axed after the first game of the competition after that he refused to come in as a replacement in the last minutes of Croatia’s tie against Nigeria.
