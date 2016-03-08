Nikola Kalinic will join our club on a permanent transfer from @acmilan. Welcome, Nikola!

AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic has joined Atletico Madrid, the La Liga giants have now confirmed.The Croatian striker has signed a four-year-deal with the Colchoneros. The details of the operation have not been disclosed.AC Milan signed Kalinic on a € 2 million loan deal last summer with the Rossoneri who had to make his move permanent for € 20 million.Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Kalinic has joined the club on a permanent deal.AC Milan have thanked Kalinic with a statement on their website: "", AC Milan's announcement reads.Kalinic has only managed six goals and as much assists in 41 appearances with AC Milan. The player was part of Croatia national team in the World Cup but he was axed after the first game of the competition after that he refused to come in as a replacement in the last minutes of Croatia’s tie against Nigeria.