Official: Keita signs for Inter Milan; the details
13 August at 19:30It’s official; Keita Balde Diao has joined Inter Milan from AS Monaco – as was expected. The player had his medical tests with the Milanese club this morning and now the former Lazio forward has officially signed for the club.
Last summer, Keita signed for AS Monaco from Lazio – for a figure of over €30 million. Now, he has joined Inter Milan on a one-year loan worth €5 million, with a right to redeem the player for a further €30 million.
Inter Milan took to their official website to welcome the Senegalese forward:
“With the Club Monegasque, in the last season, he played 33 games; scoring 8 times and contributing to the second place in the standings in Ligue 1. In the National team he debuted March 26, 2016: currently boasts 20 appearances and 3 markings with Senegal, with whom he participated in the 2017 African Cup and the recent Russia World Cup 2018. Now it's time to return to Italy for the start of a new, exciting experience with Inter's shirt: #WelcomeKeita”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments