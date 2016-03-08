Official: Kepa joins Chelsea on seven-year deal
08 August at 23:28After it was confirmed that Thibaut Courtois has joined Real Madrid earlier today, Chelsea have now revealed his replacement.
Late this evening, Chelsea announced the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao. Here is the official statement from the club.
"Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao. The 23-year-old Spanish international goalkeeper arrives ahead of the new Premier League season having signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge," the statement read.
It's time...— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 8 augusti 2018
Welcome to Chelsea, @kepa_46! #WelcomeKepa https://t.co/X0uSlQKUpP
Go to comments