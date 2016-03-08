Late this evening, Chelsea announced the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao. Here is the official statement from the club.

"Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao. The 23-year-old Spanish international goalkeeper arrives ahead of the new Premier League season having signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge," the statement read.

After it was confirmed that Thibaut Courtois has joined Real Madrid earlier today, Chelsea have now revealed his replacement.