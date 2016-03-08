OFFICIAL: Khedira has succesful heart surgery
20 February at 13:00Sami Khedira underwent successful heart surgery this morning, Juventus announced through their official website. The German was dropped by Massimiliano Allegri for tonight's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid because of an atrial arrhythmia.
As Calciomercato.com reported last night, Khedira has undergone the same surgery of Stephan Lichsteiner in 2015 and he is expected to get back to action in about one month.
JUVENTUS' OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT:
Today in the morning the player Sami Khedira underwent electrophysiological study and successfull interventional therapy with ablation of an arrhythmogenic atrial focus, performed by Prof. Fiorenzo Gaita, JM cardiologist consultant for Juventus.
After a short period of convalescence the above mentioned player will be able to resume his activity approximately within one month.
