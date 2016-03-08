Official: Khedira out for several weeks, set to miss Man Utd game
05 October at 19:00Serie A giants Juventus have confirmed that Sami Khedira has suffered a thigh injury and he is now likely to be out for several weeks.
Khedira had previously too suffered a thigh muscle problem but it was a very minor problem which didn't rule him out of action for very long. But during Juve's recent Champions League game against Young Boys, Khedira suffered another thigh injury.
Juventus have confirmed that Khedira has sustained a thigh flexor injury and have stated that further tests will be carried out in the upcoming week.
The statement by the club read: "The exams have confirmed the presence of a left thigh flexor injury and we have already started specific treatments and new examinations will be carried out next week."
The news all but confirms that Juve will be without the German midfielder for their upcoming Champions League game against Manchester United at Old Trafford, which will see Cristiano Ronaldo return to his former home and former club.
