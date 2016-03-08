Juventus star Sami Khedira has signed a new contract with Juventus, the Old Lady announced on social media today.Khedira's contract was due to expire in 2019 but the Germany International has now extended his stay at the club until 2021.Khedira, 31, joined Juventus from Real Madrid as a free agent in summer 2015. The Germany International has 20 goals and 14 assists in 113 appearances with the Old Lady.Both Liverpool and Manchester United were linked with signing the former Real Madrid star last summer after that Khedira had claimed he'd like to end his career in the Premier League.Mourinho is a long time admirer of the German who played under the Special One at the Santiago Bernabeu. Klopp is also monitoring his compatriot since very long time but his contract extension means the player may end his career in Black-and-White.