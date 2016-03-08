Official: Khedira to undergo therapy on his knee

After publishing a report on their official website, Juventus confirmed that they will lose the German midfielder Sami Khedira due to injury until further notice. The player will undergo a left knee operation in Germany before returning to Turin.The full report:'Due to the persistence of discomfort in the left knee in the last few days, Sami Khedira will undergo arthroscopic cleaning tomorrow which will be performed by Professor Ulrich Boenisch in Augsburg, Germany.'Anthony