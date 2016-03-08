Official: Kjaer is AC Milan's new defender - the details of the operation

The Rossoneri have struggled in defence during the first half of the season, thus turning to the transfer market to solve their issues. Having sold Caldara to Atalanta, in addition to the injury of Duarte, it was clear that they needed a centre-back.

After failing to land Todibo of Barcelona, Boban and Maldini shifted focus to Atalanta and Kjaer. Along with Sevilla, all three parties agreed to the solution, as was announced by the Spanish club on their official website a moment ago.

"Simon Kjaer has terminated his loan deal with Italian side Atalanta BC, and has now joined AC Milan on loan. The deal includes an option to buy the Danish centre-half at the end of the season," the statement read.

It remains to be seen when he will make his first appearance for the Rossoneri, although the feeling is that he could be on the bench for Wednesday's Coppa Italia game against SPAL.