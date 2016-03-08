Official: Kolarov extends contract with Roma till 2021
07 January at 15:30Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s veteran full-back Aleksandar Kolarov has extended his contract with the club till the summer of 2021.
Previously, the 34-year-old’s contract was set to expire in the summer of 2020 and he was allowed to negotiate with other clubs from January 1st as a potential free-agent.
The news was announced by the Rome-based club on their official Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon.
The Serbia international has been with the Giallorossi since the summer of 2017 when he moved from English Premier League giants Manchester City for a reported transfer fee of €5 million.
Since then, the 34-year-old has represented his current club in 113 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 17 goals along with providing 18 assists.
In the ongoing campaign, Kolarov has proven to be one of the most influential player for Roma as he has managed to score five goals and provided three assists in 23 matches in all competitions.
