Valencia have officially announced the signing of Geoffrey Kondogbia from Inter, making use of the buy-out option in the French midfielder's contract.

The Spanish side confirmed this through two tweets on their Twitter profile, while also releasing a statement on their website.



"Valencia CF have exercised this Thursday their buy-out clause in Geoffrey Kondgobia's loan deal from Inter, with the Frenchman putting pen to paper on a contract with the club that stretches until 2022.



"Kondogbia’s release clause will be set at 80 million euros. The 24-year-old was a key part of Marcelino’s midfield in his first season at Mestalla, making 31 league appearances and scoring four goals," the statement read.