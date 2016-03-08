Official: Koscielny joins Bordeaux; Juve expect Arsenal offer for Rugani

06 August at 18:00
Laurent Koscielny has officially moved to Bordeaux from Arsenal. The defender joins the French side on a permanent basis, meaning the Gunners will be looking to replace the 33-year-old.
 
One of the names on their transfer wishlist is Daniele Rugani, who has been linked with a departure from Juventus all summer. In recent weeks, a two-year loan offer arrived from the London club, which was rejected.
 
The Bianconeri are only interested in selling the defender on a permanent basis, slapping a €40m price tag on the 25-year-old, who could face limited playing time this season.
 
Meanwhile, Wolves are ready to offer €30m for the player, though Juve would reject this offer as well. Furthermore, Wolves as a destination doesn't convince Rugani, who would prefer to leave for a club like Arsenal.

