Official: Koscielny joins Bordeaux; Juve expect Arsenal offer for Rugani

One of the names on their transfer wishlist is Daniele Rugani, who has been linked with a departure from Juventus all summer. In recent weeks, a two-year loan offer arrived from the London club, which was rejected.

The Bianconeri are only interested in selling the defender on a permanent basis, slapping a €40m price tag on the 25-year-old, who could face limited playing time this season.

Meanwhile, Wolves are ready to offer €30m for the player, though Juve would reject this offer as well. Furthermore, Wolves as a destination doesn't convince Rugani, who would prefer to leave for a club like Arsenal.

Laurent Koscielny is leaving us to join Ligue 1 side Bordeaux — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 6, 2019

Laurent Koscielny has officially moved to Bordeaux from Arsenal. The defender joins the French side on a permanent basis, meaning the Gunners will be looking to replace the 33-year-old.