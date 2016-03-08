Official: Koulibaly signs with Napoli until 2023

It is now official, Kalidou Koulibaly signed his new Napoli contract as his new deal will expire in 2023 with Carlo Ancelotti's side. Koulibaly was on many big clubs radar including Chelsea's but his future now seems to be with Napoli in the coming years. Koulibaly has been one of the best defenders in Italy over the past few seasons as this is a deserved renewal for him indeed. More to come. You can click on our gallery section to view some official tweets and pics on the matter right here on Calciomercato.com.