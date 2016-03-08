OFFICIAL: Krzysztof Piatek joins AC Milan from Genoa

The transfer saga is finally at an end. With Gonzalo Higuain joining Chelsea on loan, AC Milan have now confirmed the transfer of Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa to the club. The Polish forward has been one of the stand-out stars in Serie A this morning, arriving in Italy as an unknown in the summer and rising to prominance to earn himself a move to a bigger club.Everyone is eager to see how the Pole will do in Rossoneri and fans are excited at the arrival of their new man.