Official: Lampard confirmed as new Chelsea head coach

04 July at 10:15
Chelsea have this morning confirmed news that many would have expected to happen; Frank Lampard returns to the club - to take the vacant role of manager.

After Maurizio Sarri left the club to join Juventus as head coach, many tipped Lampard to be the new man in charge at Stamford Bridge; with the club today confirming the deal. 
 
Everyone is now eager to see how the former club legend performs in charge, after a relatively successful spell with Championship side Derby County last season.


 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.