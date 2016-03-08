Official: Lampard confirmed as new Chelsea head coach
04 July at 10:15Chelsea have this morning confirmed news that many would have expected to happen; Frank Lampard returns to the club - to take the vacant role of manager.
After Maurizio Sarri left the club to join Juventus as head coach, many tipped Lampard to be the new man in charge at Stamford Bridge; with the club today confirming the deal.
HE’S HOME!— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 4, 2019
Frank Lampard is the new Chelsea head coach!
#WelcomeHomeFrank
Everyone is now eager to see how the former club legend performs in charge, after a relatively successful spell with Championship side Derby County last season.
