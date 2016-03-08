Official: Lampard confirmed as new Chelsea head coach

HE’S HOME!



Frank Lampard is the new Chelsea head coach!

#WelcomeHomeFrank — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 4, 2019

Chelsea have this morning confirmed news that many would have expected to happen; Frank Lampard returns to the club - to take the vacant role of manager.After Maurizio Sarri left the club to join Juventus as head coach, many tipped Lampard to be the new man in charge at Stamford Bridge; with the club today confirming the deal.Everyone is now eager to see how the former club legend performs in charge, after a relatively successful spell with Championship side Derby County last season.