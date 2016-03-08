Official: Lazio announce Europa League list, Durmisi and Lukaku excluded
03 September at 21:15Lazio officially announced today the list of players submitted to UEFA that will feature for the Biancocelesti in their Europa League campaign. The major exclusions from the Roman side are Riza Durmisi and Jordan Lukaku, whilst all the usual stars will feature.
The Biancocelesti have failed to progress further than the Quarterfinals in the competition since it was rebranded from the UEFA cup to the Europa League, although under the previous name they placed second, losing 2-0 to Inter in the final. Here is the full list of players submitted:
Goalkeepers: Guerrieri, Proto, Strakosha
Defenders: Acerbi, Armini, Bastos, Lazzari, Lulic, Patric, Radu, Luiz Felipe, Vavro
Midfielders: Berisha, Cataldi, Correa, Jony, Lucas, Luis Alberto, Marusic, Milinkovic, Parolo
Forwards: Adekanye, Caicedo, Immobile
#EuropaLeague— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) September 3, 2019
Questi i giocatori inseriti nella lista UEFA pic.twitter.com/6s9T3Trzq2
Apollo Heyes
