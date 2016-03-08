Official: Lazio complete signing of Valon Berisha from RB Salzburg
03 July at 19:30Good news for Lazio fans today as the Biancoceleste added yet another addition to their side.
The man signed is Kosovan Valon Berisha, from Austrian Bundesliga outfit Red Bull Salzburg. The deal has been agreed for a fee of around €7.5 million and another million in bonuses.
He has signed a 5-year-contract and Lazio fans can breathe a sigh of relief after worries that the player’s agency SEG would cause problems for the transfer. SEG are the agency responsible for the break down in talks between Lazio and Stefan de Vrij, with the Dutchman completing a free transfer to Inter Milan at the weekend.
