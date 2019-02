The Police HQ had asked for the game to be played earlier, at 15:00 or 17:00, in order to avoid a late-night clash (given the high risk between fans). However, as reported by ANSA, the game will be played at 20:30, as no critical factors were found to justify a new time.

