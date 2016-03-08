Official: Lazio sign Mattia Sprocati on five-year deal – the details
29 June at 20:15Today, SS Lazio announced the signing of Italian forward Mattia Sprocati from Salernitana. Despite interest from Fiorentina, Atalanta and Sassuolo; Lazio managed to use Claudio Lotito’s ownership of the Salerno side to pip their competitors to the purchase.
Sprocati has signed for Lazio on a 5-year deal and will train in Lazio’s pre-season camp with the rest of the biancoceleste side.
However, it is unknown as to whether or not he will remain there; or possibly be released on loan in a part-exchange for one of Lazio’s summer targets.
For more Lazio news, exclusives and features, visit The Laziali.
Go to comments